Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft 2.0: Giants draft QB Mitch Trubisky

Draft season, and by extension mock draft season, is in full swing. Mock drafts can quickly get silly, but they can be a way of looking at a variety of things.

First, and most obvious, is the prospects themselves. How they rate against each other, and how their stock changes over the course of the draft process. Mock drafts are also a way of looking at the 32 teams and their various roster needs or deficiencies from the previous year. They can also be used to evaluate the state of franchises and what the various front offices might (or should) be thinking about going forward.

In his second mock draft, former scout and current draft expert for the NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah did just that for the New York Giants.

Rather than address their needs on the offense, like tackle, guard, tight end, wide receiver, or running back, or take advantage of the draft’s glut of talented edge rushers or defensive backs, Jeremiah looks to the future for the Giants.

…