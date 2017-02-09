Damon Harrison may be top player in league, let alone Giants

Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison is a good football player. That much we knew already.

But is it possible that he was a top-three player in the NFL last year?

According to one metric: Maybe.

Pro-Football-Reference.com’s Approximate Value (AV) statistic assigns a value to every player in the NFL on the same scale regardless of position. And Harrison, believe it or not, finished tied for second in 2016 — along with Aaron Rodgers — in AV behind only Matt Ryan in the entirety of the NFL.

While common sense tells us that Harrison probably didn’t bring to the Giants as much value as Rodgers did to the Packers, it’s certainly possible that Harrison is still vastly underrated, even after he received a five-year, $46.5 million contract from Big Blue last offseason.

Mike Kania, who runs football operations for Sports Reference, was surprised enough to see Harrison in the top 10 in AV — alongside players like Von Miller, Drew Brees, Ezekiel Elliott and Julio Jones — that he had to double check to make sure he hadn’t made a mistake when running the data.

“He stood out to me because I didn’t really know that Damon Harrison was special, I’m not going to lie,” Kania said. “(But) the numbers, they added up.”

AV is, by definition, a crude …

