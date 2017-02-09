Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.TV:
Shane Vereen was touted as more than just a running back when he signed a three-year, $12.35 million contract with the Giants prior to the 2015 season. They felt they were getting a …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/beckham-collins-among-six-giants-on-pro-football-focus-top-101-players-list/215624132
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York