2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Haason Reddick, LB/EDGE, Temple

Haason Reddick might be the most interesting evaluation in the 2017 NFL Draft.
He came to Temple University as a walk-on defensive back, grew into an (undersized) edge rusher, and will likely be drafted with the intention of converting him into a linebacker. He is also one of the most athletic defenders in the draft, and his history gives him a lot of tools to use at the next level.
The New York Giants could use both an upgrade at linebacker and a fast edge rusher. After reportedly hoping to draft Leonard Floyd to fill those needs in 2016, they might be interested in Temple’s Reddick in 2017.
Measurables
Height – 6 feet, 2 inches
Weight – 237 pounds
40 Time – 4.54 (projected)
Pros
- Highly athletic, “twitched up” defender.
- Able to rush the passer from a two or three point stance.
- Disruptive. Able to get after the passer and run down running backs in the backfield. Totaled 10.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for a loss in 2016.
- Scheme diverse, will be able to find a home in either a 4-3 or 3-4 defense.
- Able to drop into coverage, and …
