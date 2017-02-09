2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Haason Reddick, LB/EDGE, Temple

Haason Reddick might be the most interesting evaluation in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He came to Temple University as a walk-on defensive back, grew into an (undersized) edge rusher, and will likely be drafted with the intention of converting him into a linebacker. He is also one of the most athletic defenders in the draft, and his history gives him a lot of tools to use at the next level.

The New York Giants could use both an upgrade at linebacker and a fast edge rusher. After reportedly hoping to draft Leonard Floyd to fill those needs in 2016, they might be interested in Temple’s Reddick in 2017.

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight – 237 pounds

40 Time – 4.54 (projected)

Pros