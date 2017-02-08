Victor Cruz “just waiting” to hear from Giants

After suffering serious injuries in 2014 and 2015, Victor Cruz got through the 2016 season relatively healthy. Here he is again, however, uncertain about what the future holds. For the first time in his career, Cruz â?? the homegrown, Paterson, N.J. product â?? must contemplate playing football in a uniform besides that of the New York Giants.

“For me the goal is to remain in a Giants uniform, obviously. But I understand very much it’s a business,” Cruz said Tuesday at the 37th annual Thurman Munson Awards Dinner in New York City. “You …