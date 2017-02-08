Uani Unga waived by New York Giants

Linebacker Uani Unga has been waived by the New York Giants, according to a notice on the NFL’s official transactions page.
Unga, who went undrafted out of BYU after suffering a serious knee injury, made the Giants roster in 2015. He …
