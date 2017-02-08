Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0: New York Giants get a surprise edge rusher

Todd McShay of ESPN has added a new name to the list of players being connected to the New York Giants. In version 2.0 of his 2017 NFL Mock Draft [Insider only], McShay has selected Takkarist McKinley, an EDGE player from UCLA, for the Giants with the 23rd overall pick.

Here is McShay’s reasoning:

Tight end would also be a strong possibility if either [O.J.] Howard or [David] Njoku were still on the board. With both gone and Jason Pierre-Paul slated to become a free agent, the Giants could be in the market for another pass-rusher. McKinley has versatility, and I love his motor. He’s a natural pass-rusher with elite speed off the edge, recording 18 TFLs and 10 sacks in 2016.

McKinley is ranked No. 33 on the Big Blue View Big Board released earlier Wednesday. We have yet to profile him. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein calls him “an ascending edge prospect,” but believes the …