Six New York Giants among Pro Football Focus’s top 101 players of 2016

The New York Giants are well-represented on a list of the top 101 players of 2016 put together by Pro Football Focus. Here are the Giants who made the list:

No. 8 â?? Landon Collins

The second-year safety was the top defensive back on PFF’s list. Eric Weddle of the Baltimore Ravens was next, placing 10th. PFF said Collins “had a very real Defensive Player of the Year case” and pointed out that his 46 defensive stops were eight more than any other safety.

The accolades keep piling up for Rodgers-Cromartie, even though he was forced to move to the slot and his snaps played went down. PFF said DRC had a passer rating against of just 56.6 when targeted.