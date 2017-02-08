NFL Draft Rankings: Big Blue View top-100 Big Board, version 1.0

With the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl in the rear view mirror and the NFL Scouting Combine rapidly approaching, I just can’t put it off any more. It’s time for the first draft of my 2017 Big Board.
These rankings WILL change, in some cases quite a lot, between now and the end of April. There is still plenty of draft process left, and there will be several more drafts before the “final” version.
Also, try not to get too bent out of shape over individual rankings. Players at the same position that are similarly ranked likely have very close grades and whichever is higher is a matter of preference. These rankings also do not reflect how the New York Giants feel about any particular player, although I have tried to take previous draft tendencies into account.
So, without further ado, here is the Big Blue View Big Board (version 1.0).
- Myles Garrett (DE, TAMU) [Prospect Profile]
- Solomon Thomas (DE, Stanford)
- Leonard Fournette (RB, LSU) [Prospect Profile]
- …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/8/14546536/2017-nfl-draft-rankings-big-blue-view-top-100-big-board-ny-giants-news-rumors
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Alabama, Anthony Walker, Antonio Pipkin, Arizona State, Ben Boulware, Bucky Hodges, Cal, Caleb Brantley, Cameron Sutton, Carl Lawson, Chad Kelly, Charles Harris, Charles Walker, Clemson, Daeshon Hall, Davis Webb, Dawuane Smoot, Desmond King, Dion Dawkins, Eddie Jackson, Eddie Vanderdoes, Ethan Pocic, Evan Engram, Gareon Conley, Gerald Everett, Jaleel Johnson, James Conner, Jarrad Davis, Jordan Leggett, Josh Dobbs, Jourdan Lewis, Kareem Hunt, Kevin King, LB, Mike Williams, New York Giants, NFL Scouting Combine, O.J. Howard, Obi Melifonwu, OL Dion Dawkins and Antonio Garcia, Ole Miss, PK, Prospect Profile, QB, Quincy Wilson, Senior Bowl, South Alabama, Taco Charlton, TE, Tennessee, Tiffin, Tre'Davious White, Wayne Gallman, Williams, Zach Cunningham, Zane Gonzalez