NFL Draft Rankings: Big Blue View top-100 Big Board, version 1.0

With the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl in the rear view mirror and the NFL Scouting Combine rapidly approaching, I just can’t put it off any more. It’s time for the first draft of my 2017 Big Board.

These rankings WILL change, in some cases quite a lot, between now and the end of April. There is still plenty of draft process left, and there will be several more drafts before the “final” version.

Also, try not to get too bent out of shape over individual rankings. Players at the same position that are similarly ranked likely have very close grades and whichever is higher is a matter of preference. These rankings also do not reflect how the New York Giants feel about any particular player, although I have tried to take previous draft tendencies into account.

So, without further ado, here is the Big Blue View Big Board (version 1.0).