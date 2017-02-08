New York Giants: Landon Collins Ranked As Top-10 Player by PFF

Pro Football Focus recently released their list of the Top-101 players from 2016. Where did New York Giants safety Landon Collins rank?

New York Giants safety Landon Collins had a great second season in New York. After struggling in his rookie season, Collins’ role changed a bit on defense. Playing him closer to the line of scrimmage helped result in a breakout year for the safety.

This past offseason, the Giants spent a lot of money on the defensive side of the ball. Signings like Olivier Vernon, Janoris Jenkins, and Damon Harrison highlighted big moves made by general manager Jerry Reese. While those three all played …

