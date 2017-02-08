Justin Tuck: Landon Collins wasn’t “snubbed” for Defensive Player of the Year

Despite having the best statistical year of any player at the safety position in more than a decade, New York Giants‘ safety Landon Collins didn’t take home Defensive Player of the Year last weekend at NFL Honors. The award went instead to Oakland Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack.

Some feel Collins was snubbed. Former Giants-great Justin Tuck doesn’t share in that sentiment.

“I don’t think he was snubbed,” said Tuck during a Super Bowl Sunday meet and greet with fans at Empire City Casino. “Does he deserve it? Sure he does. I think there’s three or four guys who deserved it. …