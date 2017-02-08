Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
For the first time in three years the Giants will be picking outside the Top 10 of the NFL draft. In fact, they’ll be in the bottom half of the first round for the first time since 2013. They’re glad to be there, of course, picking 23rd thanks to their 11-5 record.
It just makes it a little more difficult to figure out who they’re going to take.
It’s early, of course – very early – and a lot can change during free agency. But here’s a look at five players the Giants might have their eyes on in the first round of the NFL draft, which takes place on April 27. SNY will be taking a weekly look at this board and charting who is rising and falling throughout the combine and Pro Day season, and as the Giants’ potential needs change:
1. TE O.J. Howard, Alabama - He’s a dynamic receiver, an incredible athlete, and potentially a big-play weapon that the Giants so desperately need at tight end. At 6-6, 249, he’s got exceptional speed and is the big target that Eli Manning has lacked for several seasons. Imagine his presence in the middle of the field drawing attention away from Odell Beckham, and what that could open up for an offense that struggled last year. Some scouts think he needs to get a little stronger to …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-draft-stock-watch-howard-ramczyk-among-potential-targets/215504250
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York