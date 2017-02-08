Giants agree to two-year extension with Steve Spagnuolo

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Giants didn’t just rebuild their team last season, they also helped rebuild Steve Spagnuolo’s career.
The popular defensive coordinator, whose prior two years on the job were historically bad (with the Giants in 2015 and the Saints in 2012), earned rave reviews for the way he helped revive the Giants’ defense last season. And as a result, the Giants gave him a two-year contract extension, according to a league source, to ensure he’d be back for more.
That move — first reported by ESPN — was really a foregone conclusion. “Spags” didn’t even …
