Giants’ Eli Manning: Young QBs “way ahead of where I was”

Quarterbacks are coming into the NFL better-prepared and having earlier success than ever before. New York Giants‘ quarterback Eli Manning, a 13-year veteran and two-time Super Bowl MVP, thinks he knows why.
“They’re way ahead of where I was coming out of college. I think it starts as a young age. In high school we threw the ball 12 or 14 times a game. Now these kids are throwing 30, 40 times a game, they’re having 7-on-7 camps all summer,” Manning said. “They’re throwing the football. Their offenses are more advanced in high school. They’re used to being in the shotgun, they’re used to throwing it a bunch.
“They’re seeing schemes earlier and concepts they’re getting …
