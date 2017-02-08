Forum Post: Josh McCown as backup?

I don’t care who the backup is. That 3rd roster spot on a QB bothers me so much. for some irrational reason. Probably because I feel like if Eli is out for a long period of time, “we’re on to 2018″ is the likely mantra. So having a 3rd roster spot forced dumb decisions like Chris Hogan or Matt McCants or fringe players like that. Not blaming the Giants for letting those guys go, just saying a 3rd QB is sometimes the difference between keeping a McCants or Hogan or letting them go.

the Giants are unlikely to win a championship with McCown IMO, but he could maybe hold down the fort for a game or two if Eli happens to have a short-term injury.