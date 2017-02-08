Forum Post: Josh McCown as backup?

McCown, 37, opened the 2015 season as the starter for the Browns and had been considered a valuable locker room leader. He started 11 games over his two seasons with the Browns
I’d certainly be for it..Would be a good short term replacement if necessary..Has nothing to do with possibly drafting one
the Giants are unlikely to win a championship with McCown IMO, but he could maybe hold down the fort for a game or two if Eli happens to have a short-term injury.
Pass
I think they alredy have their back up QB.
|I don’t care who the backup is. That 3rd roster spot on a QB bothers me so much. for some irrational reason. Probably because I feel like if Eli is out for a long period of time, “we’re on to 2018″ is the likely mantra. So having a 3rd roster spot forced dumb decisions like Chris Hogan or Matt McCants or fringe players like that. Not blaming the Giants for letting those guys go, just saying a 3rd QB is sometimes the difference between keeping a McCants or Hogan or letting them go.
Exactly..Never thought it was a bright idea to bring in Nassib at the time..Unless you’re developing a replacement, bring in a cheap vet with game experience
He’s garbage, imo..He’s not the future, so bring in someone who could actually win you some games if he has to
Only QB on the roster (unless I missed some transaction which is possible) besides Eli is Keith Wenning. Is he who is supposedly the backup?
is that we need to get some insurance for Eli that won’t impact the cap dollars we need for more important improvements, imv
Please demonstrate how a 13 year veteran doesn’t know how to “read a defense”.
|is that we need to get some insurance for Eli that won’t impact the cap dollars we need for more important improvements, imv
agree
