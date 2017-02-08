2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky

What do you do when you have an athletic, technically sound left tackle who just isn’t quite long enough to stick at tackle in the pros?

The answer of the last few years is to move them inside if they have the power to stand up to defensive tackles. Zach Martin, Justin Pugh, and Joel Bitonio have excelled as former left tackles who have transitioned inside. That seems like the natural progression for Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp.

Lamp was a capable left tackle in college, but at 6’4″, and having just 31 â??” arms, he doesn’t have the desired length to match up against NFL edge rushers, who could have half a foot worth of reach on him. However, as a technician with a solid strength foundation, he is a strong candidate to slide inside.

With John Jerry a 30 year old free agent, could the Giants look to Lamp to solidify the inside of their offensive line?

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight – 305 pounds

40 Time – 5.12s (projected)

Pros