New York Giants: Inside Linebackers To Consider In 2017 NFL Draft

The New York Giants need to improve at inside linebacker. Which 2017 NFL Draft prospects would make sense for Jerry Reese to target?

The 2016 NFL season has come to a close and the offseason has officially begun. For the New York Giants, nothing will be more important than complementing the stars in place by addressing the few voids that remain.

As the …

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/02/07/new-york-giants-inside-linebackers-2017-nfl-draft/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.