Mock Draft Tracker: Tight end the position of choice for New York Giants

There is one clear trend emerging for the New York Giants among mock drafts with less than three months to go before the real 2017 NFL Draft. There seems to be a clear belief that the Giants will prioritize the tight end position, with nine of the 24 first-round selections (37.5 percent) in our current mock draft tracker being tight ends.
The current favorite among tight ends is not O.J. Howard of Alabama, who was the choice in three of the 24 mocks. The favorite is David Njoku of Miami, a player who seems to be gaining traction as the draft approaches. Gerald Everett of South Alabama was also the choice in one mock.
Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton was the choice in five mocks, tying Njoku for the player most often selected.
In all, 11 different players were the choice at No. 23 in the mocks currently included in our database.
2017 Mock Drafts
|Mock Draft
|Player
|Position
|School
|Date
|Mock Draft
|Player
|Position
|School
|Date
|Mocking The Draft (Kadar)
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|2/6
|Bleacher Report (Miller)
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Tennessee
|2/6
