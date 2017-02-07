Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Giants were huge spenders in free agency last March, doling out more than $200 million worth of contracts to defensive players alone. They have money to spend again this offseason, though not nearly as much.
How active will they be? That will be determined by what cuts they make (Victor Cruz, perhaps) and which of their own free agents they choose to re-sign (like Jason Pierre-Paul and/or Johnathan Hankins). They probably will have in the neighborhood of $35 million in cap room for both their own free agents and ones from other teams.
So yes, they have enough to help their struggling offense, at least a little. With that in mind, here is the first installment of SNY’s weekly look at five free agents the Giants might — and probably should — consider if they have money to spend and if the price is right:
OT Andrew Whitworth (Bengals) - Ideally they wouldn’t sign a 35-year-old tackle entering his 12th NFL season, but this makes sense for a lot of reasons. First, he’s made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons (three times overall). Second, he’s missed just two games in the last seven years and none in the last three. And third, the 6-7, 330-pounder likely won’t cost a ton due to his age. No, it’s not a long-term solution, but the Giants are trying to win a Super Bowl in the final 3-4 years of the Eli Manning Era, so they don’t need to think long-term. Whitworth’s presence would allow the Giants to move the struggling Ereck Flowers to the right side. Also, he’s said to be a tremendous locker room presence and leader …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-free-agent-watch-whitworth-lacy-among-potential-targets/215396968
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York
What did I miss? Why did everyone leave?
Everything got syndicated. Everyone moved to the g101 safe haven on Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/G101SafeHaven/