Giants a top 10 team in offseason NFL power rankings

The New York Giants enter the offseason with much work to do, but coming off an 11-5 season and a playoff appearance it looks like expectations for the Giants will be high in 2017. In an initial “way-too-early” set of 2017 NFL power rankings a trio of mainstream outlets have placed the Giants in the top 10. ESPN (9): Why they’re here: The Giants’ defense took a major jump after a series of offseason additions, allowing the NFL’s second-lowest points average (17.8 per game) and forcing 25 turnovers, tied for 11th in the NFL. The emergence of All-Pro safety Landon Collins and the consistency of defensive tackle Damon Harrison, who had the best approximate value …

