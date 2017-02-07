Giants’ Free Agency: Does signing PK Greg Zuerlein make sense?

Back in December when he put together his four-part “Fixing the Giants” series, former Big Blue View contributor “Invictus” recommended that the New York Giants sign Los Angeles Rams placekicker Greg Zuerlein as a free agent.
So, since we have been profiling potential Giants’ free-agent targets let’s have a look at Zuerlein and see if that is a worthwhile idea.
“Invictus” wrote:
A kicker? A kicker?!? You’re god darn right, a kicker. It’s been apparent how constrictive the play calling has been because of Robbie Gould’s weak leg. It’s an adventure for every point after attempt, let alone a field goal. Add to that he doesn’t have the power to be reliable over 50 yards and you’ve got a recipe for trouble. It’s also a huge disadvantage for the Giants to continuously be short on kickoffs. In a league of inches – and indeed that was in full effect in the Cowboys game …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/7/14525704/ny-giants-free-agency-greg-zuerlein-robbie-gould
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Better catch, David Tyree or Julian Edelman?, Chicago Bears, Cowboys, Dan Bailey, Facebook, Giants, Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams, Twitter