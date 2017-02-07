Five things I think I think: A look at veteran Giants on the roster bubble

The 2016-17 NFL season is officially over. Free agency begins in a month, and the 2017 NFL Draft is less than three months away. That means we have come to the point in time where teams begin to make decisions about what their rosters for the upcoming season might look like.

The first part of that decision-making process is figuring out which veteran players to keep and which to let go or force to re-structure contracts in an effort to clear salary cap space. The New York Giants have several key players in that category.

So, since it is really Step 1 let’s start there. I will use today’s “Five things I think I think” to look at five veteran Giants who could be on the roster bubble as the team plans for next season.

Before we begin, a little about where the Giants stand in relation to the salary cap. Spotrac estimates that the Giants are roughly $25 million under an expected cap of $168 million. Those numbers are fluid, especially since we don’t know yet exactly what the 2017 salary cap will be.

This is the biggest decision the Giants have to make in this category, at least in terms of finances and sentimentality if not in production.

Cruz carries a $9.4 million cap hit. He wants to stay, but at 30, miscast as an outside wide receiver due to …