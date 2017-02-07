Cruz hasn’t spoken with Giants, doesn’t feel need to ‘pitch’ himself

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Victor Cruz hasn’t had any contact with the Giants in the month since their season ended. He didn’t even have the standard exit interview with coach Ben McAdoo the day after the playoff loss.
Yet even though his future in New York hangs in the balance, Cruz has no plans to force the issue and start the conversation about whether they want him back next season. And if and when they do talk, he doesn’t feel the need to pitch the Giants about his worth.
“There’s no grand pitch,” Cruz said Tuesday evening before he was honored at the 37th annual Thurman Munson Awards dinner at the Grand Hyatt in Manhattan. “I mean they’ve known me for seven years. They know what I bring to the table. They know what type of person I am.
“If I need to pitch them now, something is wrong.”
The 30-year-old Cruz is right, of course. There’s no need for him to try to sell the Giants on his services as they ponder whether to bring him back for the 2017 season. By now the Giants know his value and they’ve likely decided whether he’s worth the $6.4 million salary he’s due or the $9.4 million cap number he carries, or whether they even value him …
