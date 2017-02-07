2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn

As has been well-covered, the New York Giants might face a potentially difficult decision in free agency this year.

Between Jason Pierre-Paul and Johnathan Hankins, the Giants have two talented players in their primes with expiring contracts. While JPP’s talents are harder to replace, Hankins is younger and has been healthier. They will undoubtedly try to re-sign both players, but they still need to consider that Hankins’ fellow defensive tackle Jay Bromley’s rookie contract will expire following the 2017 season. It seems likely at this point that they will draft a defensive tackle at some point in the 2017 draft, either to replace Hankins or a future replacement for Bromley.

Auburn DT Montravius Adams was a disruptive player for the Tigers this past season and was one of the stars of Senior Bowl practices. Could he be on the Giants’ radar this spring?

Let’s take a look.

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight – 308 pounds

40 Time – 5.12 (projected)

Pros