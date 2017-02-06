Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Pete Carroll and Darrell Bevell of the Seahawks may forever be known for the single dumbest play call in Super Bowl history, when they called for a pass instead of a run from the 1 yard line at the end of Super Bowl XLIX, leading to a Malcolm Butler interception and handing the Patriots a championship.
But Dan Quinn and Kyle Shanahan of the Falcons gave that inexplicable decision a run for its money on Sunday night.
Their brain-frozen play calling with four minutes left in Super Bowl LI snatched defeat from the jaws of victory and gift-wrapped a championship opportunity to the Patriots again. In a span of three mind-boggling plays, they went from being well within range of a game-sealing field goal to punting the ball away and putting it back in Tom Brady’s hands.
That’s not the only reason they made history by blowing a 28-3 lead and losing to the Patriots in overtime, 34-28, but it’s a big part of why the Patriots’ greatest comeback in Super Bowl history was also perhaps the NFL’s greatest choke.
The situation was this: The Falcons, having gone conservative with their offense after opening up a 28-3 third quarter lead, had let the Patriots crawl back into the game and were only leading 28-20 late in the fourth quarter. But Matt Ryan moved the Falcons down the field and Julio Jones made an absolutely spectacular catch on the sidelines and kept both feet inbounds at the Patriots’ 22 with 4:40 to play.
So right there, they’re looking at a 40 yard field goal to put them up by 10. And if they run three times …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/was-super-bowl-li-more-of-a-falcons-choke-or-patriots-comeback/215304058
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York