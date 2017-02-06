News Archives

Super Bowl 52 odds: New York Giants are 20-1

February 6th, 2017 at 8:42 AM
Aggregated By Giants 101


Eli Manning, with country singer Luke Bryan, attended the Super Bowl on Sunday. Could he be playing in it next year?

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The celebration has barely begun for the Super Bowl 51 champion New England Patriots, authors of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Oddsmakers, though, have already turned their attention to Super Bowl 52, with your

http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/6/14520524/super-bowl-52-odds-new-york-giants-20-1-patriots-falcons-packers-cowboys

