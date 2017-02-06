Super Bowl 52 odds: New York Giants are 20-1

The celebration has barely begun for the Super Bowl 51 champion New England Patriots, authors of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Oddsmakers, though, have already turned their attention to Super Bowl 52, with your …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/6/14520524/super-bowl-52-odds-new-york-giants-20-1-patriots-falcons-packers-cowboys
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Atlanta Falcons, Bears, Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Browns, Cardinals, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles, Facebook, Green Bay Packers, Jets, Lions, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Panthers, Pats Pulpit, Raiders, Rams, Ravens, Redskins, Saints, SB Nation’s Super Bowl Hub Page, Seahawks, Steelers, Super Bowl Odds, Texans, The Falcoholic, Titans, Twitter, Vikings