NFL Mock Draft: Giants get Howard, Elflein, Anzalone in three-rounder

The 2016 NFL season is officially over, so that means the 2017 Draft Season is well, truly, and fully under way.
So, while those of us who are also baseball fans eagerly await the first signs of spring (ie: pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training), we’ll while away the days with a seemingly endless parade of mock drafts.
Today Dan Kadar of our draft focused sister site Mocking The Draft brought us a post-Super Bowl three-round mock draft. Let’s see how he did for the New York Giants.
23. New York Giants: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
I’m stuck on Howard to the Giants because he’s easily locked in as the No. 1 tight end in the draft this year, and fits a need for New York.
55. New York Giants: Pat Elflein, C/OG, Ohio State
87. New York Giants: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida
Raptor’s Take: If I could paraphrase Cris Carter slightly here … C’MON DAN!
Looking at the picks themselves, I couldn’t argue too much with Howard in the first. It makes a lot of sense, though I have to admit, I’m constantly left waiting for him to step up and really take advantage of his physical tools in games the way he does in 1-on-1 drills.
Elflein doesn’t really fit the Giants’ needs. He could possibly transition to right guard, but at 295-300 pounds, he’s light for the position â?? though a capable run …
