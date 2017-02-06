NFL Free Agency 2017: Kenny Britt big receiver Giants need?

Kenny Britt would seem like a natural target for the New York Giants in free agency.

The Giants could use a capable big-bodied wide receiver to complement Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard, that’s something we have discussed a number of times. Britt is one. He is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound eight-year veteran with 309 career receptions. He is coming off his best season, a 68-catch, 1,002-yard campaign with the St. Louis Rams. He is a Bayonne, N.J. native who starred at Rutgers.

Why wouldn’t the Giants, in need of more play-makers to upgrade an offense that wasn’t good enough in 2016, pursue Britt?

Well, the answer to that begs yet another question. Why don’t the Rams, with the worst offense in the NFL in 2016, seem to care all that much whether or not their most productive offensive …