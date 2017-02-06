NE 34 ATL 28

Incredible comeback! This game will be remembered for a very long time. Epic win by the Patriots.
I feel very bad for Atlanta fans. They will live this nightmare for a long time. I am barely over the SF-NYG January 2003 wildcard round loss. To lose in this fashion, Falcon fans must be in reeling.
Dan Quinn and Matt Ryan blew the game. You are up by 8 and Julio Jones has made a phenomenal catch to the 22 yard line of NE. There is only 4:40 left. A predictable run on 1st down loses 1 yd. It is 2nd down. There is only one thing you cannot do. You can run. You can even pass, BUT YOU CANNOT TAKE A SACK. Everyone who has watched …
