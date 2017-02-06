Matt Bryant has now been part of two epic collapses

Matt Bryant must be bad luck. The Atlanta Falcons‘ placekicker has now been part of a pair of epic collapses. He was, of course, part of Atlanta blowing a 25-point lead to the New England Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LI. He was also part of the Trey Junkin Game for the New York Giants way back in the 2002 season, with the Giants blowing a 24-point lead in a Wild-Card game.
Sadly for Bryant, he didn’t get a chance to do anything about the outcome of either game.
In the case of the Giants’ game â?? and, yes, I hate …
