Giants open at 25/1 odds to win Super Bowl LII

The Giants have opened at 25/1 odds to win Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.
Among the Giants’ NFC East rivals, the Cowboys have 9/1 odds (the second-best in the NFL), while the Redskins and Eagles are both 50/1.
The Patriots have the best odds at 5/1, with the Browns and 49ers (both 150/1) having the worst.
The Giants finished 11-5 this past season and lost to the Packers in the wild card round of the playoffs in Green Bay.
New York last reached the Super Bowl during the 2011 …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-open-at-251-odds-to-win-super-bowl-lii/215297656
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York