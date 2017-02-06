Forum Post: Jordan Leggett

The Giants like size in their TEs. Well, he has it. He is 6’5″ and anywhere from 250-260 pounds.
The Giants could use a dual threat at TE. Well, he might be one of the better blocking TEs (but not elite blocking) while still being able to provide a lot as a receiver. He is lined up all over the place such as in the backfield and out wide.
Below I linked a quick highlight video and a game breakdown. For those that want both blocking and a receiving threat out of the same player then this guy just may be a perfect match in the third.
but the video unfortunately gives us no indication as to what his blocking ability is.
this year and add them to Adams. That will fix this position for the next 5-7 years with the quality of TEs that are available in this draft. Perhaps we draft one standard TE and one H-back like Evan Engram or Everitt. Tye and Donnell are nowhere near the class of these TEs.
There’s no chance the Giants will spend two draft picks on TEs. My hope is that they’ll sign a UFA like Dion Sims, then draft a good TE prospect somewhere in rds 1-3.
It’s more like a glorified 5th round pick… No way he makes it that far as I doubt he’s there for our third pick.
Why because of his size? Just watch him. He’s not a good blocker and most scouting reports will say the same thing.
Read Original Post at
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=548896
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Corner Forum Highlights