Forum Post: Jordan Leggett

I don’t see his name mentioned all that much on here. If this kid is still available in the third and possibly 4th (truly doubt it) because that is where he seems to he projected we would be extremely lucky.

The Giants like size in their TEs. Well, he has it. He is 6’5″ and anywhere from 250-260 pounds.

The Giants could use a dual threat at TE. Well, he might be one of the better blocking TEs (but not elite blocking) while still being able to provide a lot as a receiver. He is lined up all over the place such as in the backfield and out wide.

Below I linked a quick highlight video and a game breakdown. For those that want both blocking and a receiving threat out of the same player then this guy just may be a perfect match in the third.

