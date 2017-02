Forum Post: In discussing TE needs – let’s not forget TE Jerell Adams

He had a positive rookie year. Both receiving and blocking he showed flashes of potential. He will improve into year 2, he’ll get stronger. He’s already faster in a straight line than most nfl LBs.

Not going to just put him into the starting lineup with ink,

