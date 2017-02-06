Forum Post: Big/Physical or Speedy #2 WR

However, I’ve seen different takes on what skillset that WR should have: straightline speed who can stretch the defense (ala Desean Jackson not that the Giants should sign him in particular) or a bigger, more physical WR who can be a red zone threat (Brian Quick, Kenny Britt, etc).
What skillset do you think would be a better fit for the offense moving forward?
With Shepherd in the slot and hopefully an upgrade in tight end we should be okay
or have a lot of speed……he just has to get open….
is needed to compliment OBJ and Shepard.
We need size at the position. It is assumed that we want all of our receivers to be able to get separation. All the speed in the world is not going to help if we have to get rid of the ball in less than 3 seconds.
period would help
robbieballs2003 : 1:01 pm : link : reply
We need size at the position.
for crying out loud….they both suck….
But getting open and being able to contribute early is necessary. Forcing a pick because of size is a way to get a lesser player.
Would be great, but we just need a guy who can catch the ball, get open, and take the pressure off of Beckham.
want an outside guy so all things being equal I’d say size over speed.
think Zay Jones will be available in the third, but what we really need is an outside WR or a seam stretching TE. Either one will do, but I’d prefer the latter. Use FA or a late day three pick on a WR, and hope that Lewis and King improve in their second year with the team.
Draft Scout lists him as 3rd round prospect. But since the Giants have a late 3rd round pick, you could be right. However, despite his evident talent, he’s a small school prospect. And the Combine will affect where he’s taken, and he’s a long strider, and might not post a top 40. If so, he well might be there in the 3rd.
