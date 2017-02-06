Forum Post: Big/Physical or Speedy #2 WR

I think almost everyone on the board thinks that the Giants need to upgrade the WR spot opposite of OBJ and that Cruz isn’t really the guy who can do that.

However, I’ve seen different takes on what skillset that WR should have: straightline speed who can stretch the defense (ala Desean Jackson not that the Giants should sign him in particular) or a bigger, more physical WR who can be a red zone threat (Brian Quick, Kenny Britt, etc).

What skillset do you think would be a better fit for the offense moving forward?