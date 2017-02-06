Five offseason questions facing the Giants

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Super Bowl is over and the offseason has begun, meaning the Giants can start reshaping their roster in the hopes they can make a run at Super Bowl LII. And even though they went 11-5 and returned to the playoffs last season, there’s a lot of work to be done.
So here are some of the biggest questions the Giants must answer this offseason. We’ll check back in each week to see how the Giants are doing, whether any of the questions have been answered, and whether any have changed:
1.) How are they going to fix their offensive line?
Considering how their poor offense dragged them down this season, this is the Giants’ most important question. They have a franchise quarterback in Eli Manning and one of the biggest weapons in the game in Odell Beckham, Jr.. If Manning could get better protection and a few holes could be open in the running game, maybe the offense could live up to the expectations.
They do seem to have a couple of pieces in place — Justin Pugh at left guard and Weston Richburg at center. Right tackle Marshall Newhouse and right guard John Jerry are free agents and the Giants should be able to do better in at least one spot. And then there’s Ereck Flowers, their struggling left tackle entering his third season. The Giants may consider moving him to another spot …
