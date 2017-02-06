Edelman’s Catch Falls Short Of New York Giants Tyree Or Manningham

Congratulations to the New England Patriots for their fifth Super Bowl title. The Pats comeback was certainly epic. But keep in mind that epic comebacks require help from the opposition. The biggest favor came when the Atlanta Falcons botched an interception and allowed Julian Edelman to grab a first-down out of thin air late in the contest. Because Tom Brady’s initial pass was underthrown, Edelman’s catch pales in comparison to plays made by the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI.

Super Bowl XLII

No one should dispute that Tom Brady’s intended pass to Julian Edelman was underthrown. Otherwise it would not have been deflected. In the rush to canonize Brady in the wake of the Super Bowl victory, folks act like it was planned.

Frankly, the catch was great, but the play was lucky.

Now, both ends of the Eli Manning to David Tyree play were football execution. The ability to trap and hold a football against one’s helmet demonstrates quality hands. This is the same thing we can give Edelman credit for; great hands. But Manning’s pass was on the money.

As you recall, Pats safety Rodney Harrison tried to rip the ball away from Tyree to no …

