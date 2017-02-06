2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Derek Rivers, EDGE, Youngstown State

Scouting, and recruiting is an inexact science at best. All too often players with big-time skill sets slip through the cracks and wind up “coming out of nowhere”.

The New York Giants‘ own Victor Cruz was an undrafted free agent who just barely stayed at UMass, while the Arizona Cardinals‘ David Johnson came from Northern Iowa and the FCS division of college football. The trick is identifying those smaller school prospects with skills that belong on the big stage. This year “that guy” could be Youngstown State’s Derek Rivers.

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight – 250

40 Time – 4.79 (projected)

Pros