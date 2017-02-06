2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Derek Rivers, EDGE, Youngstown State

Scouting, and recruiting is an inexact science at best. All too often players with big-time skill sets slip through the cracks and wind up “coming out of nowhere”.
The New York Giants‘ own Victor Cruz was an undrafted free agent who just barely stayed at UMass, while the Arizona Cardinals‘ David Johnson came from Northern Iowa and the FCS division of college football. The trick is identifying those smaller school prospects with skills that belong on the big stage. This year “that guy” could be Youngstown State’s Derek Rivers.
Measurables
Height – 6 feet, 4 inches
Weight – 250
40 Time – 4.79 (projected)
Pros
- Tenacious, relentless player. Wide-open motor that never seems to take a play off or give up.
- Explosive first step. Often the first player moving after the ball is snapped.
- Good size and length to play in a two or three point stance.
- Can hold up at the point of attack in the run game.
- Natural pass rusher, seems to have an innate feel for beating his blocker and getting into the backfield.
- Great bend. Compact, coiled stance, and can …
