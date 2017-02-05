Super Bowl LI: Which Falcons, Patriots player would you choose for the Giants?

Turnabout is fair play. My favorite thing to do when conducting “Five Questions” interviews with writers from whichever team the New York Giants are facing is to ask which player from the Giants that writer would like to put on his or her team.

So, when I asked for questions for this week’s mailbag (by the way, you can always e-mail those to bigblueview@gmail.com) that question got tossed back at me. Long-time community member Patrick Calvert obviously relished the idea of sending me this question:

“I’m gonna steal a play out of the Valentine playbook, and ask you this: If you could take one player from each team playing in the Super Bowl and put him in a Giants uniform, who would you choose and why?”

Well, having your own playbook stolen is generally frowned upon. And having a dose of your own medicine jammed down your throat doesn’t usually taste very good. In this case, though, I liked the question so much that instead of using it in the mailbag I am making a Super Bowl Sunday discussion topic out of it.

Here are my choices. And, just to set the ground rules for how I did this I kept the quarterback position out of it.

Are you really going to argue with me here? How often has the …