Mock Draft: Three-round Giants’ mock using “Fanspeak”

The Fanspeak Mock Draft Simulator is often unrealistic in terms of the choices it presents you with, but it is still fun to mess around with. Last year I used it occasionally to present mock draft scenarios for the New York Giants, and that seemed to go over well.

So, let’s do that again. Here is a three-round mock draft for the Giants using the simulator. I used the CBS Sports Big Board and did my best to stick to players within a reasonable range of where I was selecting.

Round 1 (23rd) â?? Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

If I could have scripted this first-round pick, I don’t think I would have ended up happier. Some think Ramczyk is the best tackle in the draft. Not knowing what the Giants will do in free agency, right now you would think Ramczyk would start at either left or right tackle. [Full Ramczyk prospect profile]

Players I passed on included Michigan DE Taco Charlton, Clemson WR Mike Williams, Michigan State DT …