Joe Buck explains ho-hum call on David Tyree helmet catch

FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck is not exactly a favorite of New York Giants fans, and that might have a lot to do with his rather ho-hum call of the David Tyree helmet catch in Super Bowl 42.
Buck, who will call Super Bowl LI Sunday night between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, explained to USA Today the reason for his measured call:
“I mean there’s times you can’t see everything,” he told For The Win late last month. “Your eyes are wide on a play like that and so that specific play it looked like Eli …
