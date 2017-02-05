Forum Post: Why Leonard Floyd (or that type of OLB) would make sense

Special athletes like FLoyd can be 3 down players. The speed allows them to go sideline to sideline. FLoyd’s not a big hitter, but if he locates the right person he gets on them in a hurry. He can play run downs outside.
Watching Devon Kennard rush the QB is when I saw Floyd’s name flash again. This is where this kid would have been a terror and would have marginalized JPP’s absence and enhanced it when he was healthy.
This is an impact player! A 2 down LB with range and a edge menace on passing downs. Now Eli Apple filled a huge need, but one can wonder what the Giants would have been like with Floyd rushing the passer all season long.
So I’m on board with this! Bring on Floyd-esque players, everyone who says Giants don’t value LBs is wrong! They value LBs that can rush the passer and be 3 down players. Let’s get one!
Harold Landry would have been great, but I’m looking at you Hassan Reddick and TJ Watt!
or 4-3 defense? Floyd is more a 3-4 linebaker….
We saw what happened when we only had 2 healthy CB’s and an awful player like Trevin Wade on the field.
Moving forward, we could definitely use a pass rushing LB.
CB is just so damn important and while Floyd’s skillset would be nice, Apple’s is a bit more rare and more valuable, IMO.
but Floyd isn’t the ideal prospect. You’ve got to be physical in this league, and you’ve got to maximize a top 10 draft pick. I don’t think Floyd was quite there.
more 3-4 OLB, as I believe Floyd is better suited as well. Need to see more of Watt.
but he’s really lacking in size to be an impact player at the NFL level.
23. Takkarist McKinley, OLB/DE, UCLA, Sr., 6-2, 258, 4.58
The NFL loves freaky athletes and they don’t come much more explosive than McKinley, a former track star who has steadily developed into one of the nation’s most fearsome edge rushers. Like Lawson, McKinley possesses the upfield burst and bend to attack off the corner (as his 10 sacks in 11 games this season imply), but he is not “just” a pass rusher, showing the awareness and closing speed to drop into coverage or spy mobile quarterbacks as well.”
and UCLA deploys a pro 3-4 scheme in large part. NYG tends to look for taller, longer, rangier athletes. But, he’s a better pro prospect than the others you mentioned, imo.
from Sintim, to wanting O Brien Schofield, to loving Floyd. Reese will get this position filled.
But his concerns are still there…can he hold his round well enough? Can he get off blocks? What can he do other than run around the tackle? As of right now he is a one dimensional guy that doesn’t look dominant in that one dimension. Until he proves otherwise.
Yup, agreed.
Huge plus if they can blitz, but I’m not sure if that’s the #1 skill set they should be …
Read Original Post at
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=548864
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Corner Forum Highlights