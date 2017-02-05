Forum Post: Why Leonard Floyd (or that type of OLB) would make sense

Many on BBI (myself included) didn’t want Floyd’s name called. For a variety of reasons we won’t delve into again. I now want this kind of backer for the Giants in the worst way.

Special athletes like FLoyd can be 3 down players. The speed allows them to go sideline to sideline. FLoyd’s not a big hitter, but if he locates the right person he gets on them in a hurry. He can play run downs outside.

Watching Devon Kennard rush the QB is when I saw Floyd’s name flash again. This is where this kid would have been a terror and would have marginalized JPP’s absence and enhanced it when he was healthy.

This is an impact player! A 2 down LB with range and a edge menace on passing downs. Now Eli Apple filled a huge need, but one can wonder what the Giants would have been like with Floyd rushing the passer all season long.

So I’m on board with this! Bring on Floyd-esque players, everyone who says Giants don’t value LBs is wrong! They value LBs that can rush the passer and be 3 down players. Let’s get one!

Harold Landry would have been great, but I’m looking at you Hassan Reddick and TJ Watt!