Forum Post: The SB XLII thread reminded me of that huge Alford sack

I’ll start with a few. Devin Thomas and Jacquain Williams STs plays during NFCC 2012.
Alford of course..Jeff Rutledge’s 4th down conversion in SB XXI
And Go
Where Webster got enough of the ball to break up that heave to Moss. For a split second, I thought Moss was going to catch that pass.
in XLVI to snag an important interception.
’nuff said.
Bradshaw stealing the ball away from the Pats defender in 42.
Steve Smith 3rd and 11.
I think Michale Johnson had a huge fumble recovery on McQuarters punt late in 07 in GB.
I said NO REGULARS, which are who you’ve named
and Steve Smith were all REGULARS..Johnson too
BE-UTIFUL
Michael Johnson/Hixon recovery of McQuarters muffed punt against GB
during SF playoff debacle? It was memorable… just not favorably so.
I think it was the first sack of the game…but it sent a message to Brady and entire Patriots O’line that Big Blue will be bringing it all game.
The Alford sack was the moment I knew we won. I don’t think I’ve ever screamed louder at a moment in sports than I did on that sack.
Interesting..????
The Alford sack was the moment I knew we won. I don’t think I’ve ever screamed louder at a moment in sports than I did on that sack.
Love this clip…
Link – ( New Window )
.
You’re far from alone on here..????????
BE-UTIFUL
In a game loaded with highlight reel plays, that might be my favorite play.
Taken by a fan, too..????????????
Link – ( New Window )
Michael Johnson…I think. I can’t remember. He made a TD saving tackle during the regular season on a screen pass, against, I think the Rams. It was a well executed screen pass, which completely fooled our defense. Johnson was the only defender in area that could make a play to stop it, and he did. He made an excellent open field tackle for a minimal gain. If he missed that tackle, the RB had an almost clear lane for a long TD run.
I’ve watched XLII multiple times & I still have no clue how Bradshaw was able to get that ball back other than he wanted it more. I love AB.
He was out of football until the very end of November until he was signed by a very desperate Giants team.
not blowing the play …
