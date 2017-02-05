Forum Post: Pauline draft analyst says NYG like TE Njoku as well



– ( Earlier this week I noted the New York Giants were high on South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett. During the same conversation I was alerted the team is also very high on David Njoku of Miami. Link – ( New Window

Ridiculous athlete and VERY young.

Seems like a legit question around here.



Ridiculous athlete and VERY young. In comment 13348476 shockeyisthebest8056 said: Agreed. And I’d be thrilled if we took him. An absolute YAC monster and seam stretcher. Excellent speed and a seven foot high jumper in high school. Needs to work on his blocking, but is willing, and has the frame to add more weight without losing any speed. Route running needs refining, and had a few too many drops. But he has a very high ceiling. His best football is definitely ahead of him.

Giants like top-rated TEs that every other team likes, too. Film at eleven.



Giants like top-rated TEs that every other team likes, too. Film at eleven. In comment 13348533 Klaatu said: LOl. THEY NEED TO STOP THE LEAKS! FUCKING REESE!

And I still think they go Howard over Njoku if he is there.

Seems a bit small for a two way TE. BBI is screaming about getting a TE that can block but are in love with an undersized TE.



Seems a bit small for a two way TE. BBI is screaming about getting a TE that can block but are in love with an undersized TE. In comment 13348582 BillT said: You don’t think Njoku is a good blocker?



In comment 13348582 BillT said: Quote: Seems a bit small for a two way TE. BBI is screaming about getting a TE that can block but are in love with an undersized TE. You don’t think Njoku is a good blocker? In comment 13348598 Sy’56 said: I wouldn’t know him if I tripped over him. However, 240 is undersized for a TE by any NFL standard. That’s all I said.

I prefer him to Howard. Don’t ask me why, just my spider sense.

Yes, we need a receiving threat at TE. Yes, it would be awesome if one player can solve both issues but I can probably count on one hand the TEs that are great at both. So, like others have said, get a pass threat early and a blocker later. If Njoku can become a great blocker then even better.

But considering where we’re drafting, I think he gives good value in the first round. His athleticism is special and I think he’s a pretty good blocker.



And I still think they go Howard over Njoku if he is there. In comment 13348581 Sy’56 said: After the Senior Bowl, I have to agree with this. Howard just looks like a ready to go high level TE.

My impression is that gm’s are generally better judges of a prospect’s ability than draft prognosticators. For that reason, I don’t think Njoku will still be there when we pick.



And I still think they go Howard over Njoku if he is there. In comment 13348581 Sy’56 said: Yes, but it’s unlikely Howard is available at #23.

and Howard will be gone, I’d wager on both points.

only with 2 TEs. They could still play fast, but line up under center more often (run more often), put a TE in the slot or outside. It would be similar to what NE did with Gronk and Killer.

argue with either Njoku or Howard being the pick. Both have their positives. Howard might be the better “all around TE” but Njoku seems to be more explosive/athletic. Would love either of these guys.



And I still think they go Howard over Njoku if he is there. In comment 13348581 Sy’56 said: Agreed. If everything else graded out equally, I’d take a Saban coached player over another player every time.

He’s not that big, or tall, and has shown inconsistent hands…BUT he’s dynamically athletic with excellent burst, vertical ability and competitive fire. So you could have a monster player with a little development or a project. I’d steer clear @ #23 if it was my decision but if he’s the pick I’d understand why. And if it was between him and Howard I’d go Howard without any hesitation. For similar reason I would have gone Amari Cooper over Kevin White without any hesitation.

block? This guy is jut …

