Forum Post: Flowers’ Struggles- How much of it is the issues on O?

For the football peeps: If this team had better talent/threats at WR/TE, thus opening up the running game, thus helping the OL as a whole…It certainly can’t help the kid (or the OL as a whole) when the D is teeing off due to zero running game, no threat at #2WR or TE. I’m still a Flowers guy, but understand he may not be a LT, but how much better could he be at LT if this offense could keep a defense on hits heels? Need to get the kid moving forward so he can maul. Thoughts?

Flowers has centered on lack of techniques. Otherwise, they say he’s got all the physical tools to be very good..Hopefully, Solari in year 2 can finally get him pointed in the right direction

I just don’t know. I cant help but think that the fact the defense knows exactly what we are doing/shutting things down (cover 2) can’t be helpful.

DEs do not just tee off all the time against him. His problem is his feet are a mess, he bends at his waist, his elbows are out, his hands are low, he grabs and doesn’t strike, etc.



Pittsburgh game that Flowers would be great with the Steelers because they use a more aggressive, physically dominant style on the OL. In comment 13348599 Victor in CT said: I do remember that….Part of why I brought it up. I know nothing about OL schemes, etc.

Including Anthony Davis, who I know isn’t easy to work with.

QB pressures allowed 2 years in a row?

Eli is getting rid of the ball at a record pace. Our offense is designed to get rid of the ball quickly. How much worse would Flowers be if we ran Gilbride’s offense with a lot of 5 and 7 step drop concepts?



DEs do not just tee off all the time against him. His problem is his feet are a mess, he bends at his waist, his elbows are out, his hands are low, he grabs and doesn’t strike, etc. In comment 13348602 robbieballs2003 said: In addition, Eli Manning has one of the fastest releases of NFL quarterbacks. He averages 2.59 seconds. Part of it is play design and part is due to the inability of the OL to provide protection. If Flowers and the OL in general can’t manage fundamental technique for 3 seconds, then no one should be secure in their position.

has acted like an asshole since he got here and has played like one too.



Eli is getting rid of the ball at a record pace. Our offense is designed to get rid of the ball quickly. How much worse would Flowers be if we ran Gilbride’s offense with a lot of 5 and 7 step drop concepts? In comment 13348610 robbieballs2003 said: If Eli was still able to walk, one can assume that he would have set a historical NFL record for interceptions with his patented “Chuck and Duck”.

And years under high quality coaching and still cant manage the most basic of OL techniques. I can see bad feet maybe being not so easy to overcome, but something like not bending at the waist, keeping elbows in, delivering a punch, etc are just a matter of practice/reps. The kid needs to …

