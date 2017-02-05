Five years ago today, New York Giants stunned New England Patriots to win Super Bowl XLVI

With the New England Patriots back in the Super Bowl tonight against the Atlanta Falcons, there’s no more appropriate time to remember the New York Giants Super Bowl XLVI victory over Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and crew.
On this day five years ago, the Giants shut New England out in the first and fourth-quarters en route to a 21-17 upset-win and their fourth world championship.
It was the second time in four years New York had defeated New England on the NFL’s grandest stage and, in doing so, established the blueprint universally recognized as the key to beating the Patriots: use a four-man rush to dial up pressure on number 12. Big Blue jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after Tom Brady was called for intentional grounding in the end-zone.
It was a defensive-purist’s …
