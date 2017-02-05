Eli Manning shares Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
A big congradualtions to Eli Manning, co-nammed NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award along with Larry Fitzgerald for all their countless charitable works. Manning was well spoken in his accepantnce speech and challenged us all to help someone in need.
“As a player in the NFL, we have a global platform to play a game we love and influence an untold number of people. We have a unique opportunity to make a difference. However, the public doesn’t often hear …
Read Original Post at
http://bleedbigblue.com/eli-manning-shares-walter-payton-man-of-the-year-award/
