Eli Manning, Giants remain the only kryptonite to Patriots

By the transitive property, Eli Manning’s stock went up just a tick.

After Sunday night’s miraculous Super Bowl LI comeback over the Falcons, Tom Brady has now earned a ring in five of his seven trips to the Super Bowl. Brady has bested Kurt Warner, Jake Delhomme, Donovan McNabb, Russell Wilson and now Matt Ryan in the big game.

The only quarterback to ever stop him? That’s still Eli Manning. Who did it twice.

Somehow, it’s still just Manning — an otherwise solid but not exceptional QB — who has the magic recipe to beat the man that is arguably the …

