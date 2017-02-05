Brady, Patriots complete 25-point comeback, win Super Bowl LI in OT

Tom Brady has a record fifth Super Bowl win for a quarterback after the biggest comeback in the game’s history, and one of the greatest catches.
James White ran 2 yards for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, and the Patriots came back from 25 points down for a 34-28 …
Ray K. “Says”
Watching Atlanta tonight there second half I thought I saw Tom Coughin coaching the Falcons.
Ray K.
Man I thought the Giants meltdown against SF back in 2002 playoffs was bad!! Atlanta fans must be irate right now. That was downright pathetic. Shoulda won. That’s 2 Superbowls the Pats should have lost. Seattle and now Atlanta