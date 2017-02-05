Beckham has some regrets about Miami trip, not so much about wall

Speaking publicly for the first time in a month, Odell Beckham Jr. said Sunday on ESPN he might have “regrets” about the day trip Giants receivers took to Miami the Monday before they lost to the Packers in the playoffs.
Beckham went on to downplay the damage he inflicted on a Lambeau Field wall after the 38-13 loss.
ESPN host Suzy Kolber referenced a comment Victor Cruz made saying the trip “wasn’t worth it” in her question to Beckham.
“Kind of going off what (Cruz) said, I saw his statement and I talked to him about it,” Beckham said. “And I think what he was saying was …
