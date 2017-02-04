Warner, Andersen among Hall of Fame inductees

Kurt Warner and Morten Andersen, who both spent a brief time of their NFL careers with the Giants, were named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night, along with running backs LaDanian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis, defensive end Jason Taylor, safety Kenny Easley and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Taylor starred with the Dolphins and made the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s and played briefly with the Jets in a 15-year career
Tomlinson,…
